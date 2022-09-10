'Thank God': Siddharth Malhotra joins joins his fans for special trailer preview; leaves fans in awe

Everyone present at the special preview showed a lot of love and appreciation to Siddharth Malhotra for such a pleasant trailer
The makers of Thank God recently dropped the trailer of the film and since then it has been receiving a great response for its light-hearted comedy. While everyone indulged themselves in this Fam Com trailer, the makers organized a special trailer preview for the fans to come and enjoy the trailer with their families.
As a lot of fans showed up to watch this entertaining trailer, actor Siddharth Malhotra along with director, Indra Kumar accompanied them and rejoiced the trailer with all of his fans. Everyone present at the special preview showed a lot of love and appreciation to Siddharth Malhotra for such a pleasant trailer. The actor was really happy to receive so much affection from his fans. Siddharth also added, ‘I hope to see you all this Diwali with our Fam Com on the 25th of October, 2022’.
A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The film is all set to release this Diwali on 25th October 2022.