Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 67th Filmfare Award Sidharth Malhotras Shershaah receives Best Action award

67th Filmfare Award: Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' receives Best Action award

Updated on: 31 August,2022 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Set in the 90s, the film also shed light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth for the first time

67th Filmfare Award: Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' receives Best Action award

Sidharth Malhotra. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra's biopic film 'Shershaah' received the Best Action and Best Editing awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. Action directors Stefan Richter and Sunil Rodrigues bagged the award for the best action sequences in the 2021 film. 


'Shershaah' bagged the highest number of Nominations at the 67th Filmfare awards. Apart from Best Action, the film also received the Best Editing Award.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles was premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.


ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff: I’ve always been infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor

Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' was based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone.

Set in the 90s, the film also shed light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth for the first time.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.

In the film, Sidharth portrayed two very distinct looks to showcase the younger phase of Vikram and his army phase, transforming himself completely to get the looks right. Apart from that, the actor was also seen playing the role of Vikram's twin brother Vishal Batra in the film. 

PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sidharth malhotra Shershaah filmfare awards bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK