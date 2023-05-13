Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani seen together after a long time at airport, blush as paparazzi call them 'Bhaiya Bhabhi'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Mumbai airport

Listen to this article Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reunite at Mumbai airport; Paps call them 'Bhaiya Bhabhi'; watch x 00:00

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen at Mumbai airport, and a video of them posing for paparazzi is getting reactions from fans. They are frequently seen in paparazzi photos and videos in Mumbai and at the airport.

On Friday, the actors, who married recently in February 2023, were spotted together at Mumbai airport after a long time. In a funny video that has surfaced online, they could not stop blushing as paparazzi called them as 'Bhaiya-Bhabhi.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to the clip shared on a paparazzo page on Instagram, one fan wrote, "Bhaiya bhabhi kyun? Didi jiju kyu nahi. In response, a person joked, "Kiara ko didi thode hi bolenge? Another one wrote, "Agar female paps hote toh Didi jiju bolte ab Sidharth ko toh female paps Bhaiya toh nhi bolenge."

Some of the fans wrote, "Couple goals”, another wrote, "so cuteee made for eachother finally spotted my babies ohh i missed you guys so much so precious love yaaaa moon and back".

usechatgpt init success

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen in matching white outfits in a video. Kiara paired a beige jacket with her white top and matching pants while Sidharth paired a pale blue jacket with his white t-shirt and trousers. The duo completed their airport looks with white sneakers.

On February 7, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The star-studded wedding was attended by famous Bollywood personalities such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, and others, including Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Kiara's friend Isha is the daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani.

Kiara and Sidharth also hosted an opulent Bollywood reception in Mumbai. The reception was attended by a multitude of celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many others.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas reaches Delhi for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement; watch

usechatgpt init success

usechatgpt init success