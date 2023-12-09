Sidharth Malhotra has reportedly joined hands with 'Sam Bahadur' director Meghna Gulzar

In Pic: Meghna Gulzar and Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar join hands for a thrilling real-life story? Here's what we know

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The actor always captivates the audience with his choice of characters, from 'Shershaah' to 'Kapoors and Sons.' Sidharth has consistently made his screen presence felt with his versatility. The actor, last seen in 'Mission Majnu,' has reportedly joined hands with 'Sam Bahadur' director Meghna Gulzar.

According to reports from Pinkvilla, Meghna Gulzar has cast Siddharth Malhotra for a film set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story. As per the portal's source, the film will go on floors by mid-2024. “Sid and Meghna Gulzar have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now, and they have finally zeroed in on a subject whose narrative will take the nation by shock. It’s set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story, and the idea is to portray it with utmost sensitivity for the big screen. The film will go on floors by mid-2024,” revealed a source close to the development. The insider further revealed that Meghna is currently busy finalizing and giving touches to the script.

“Meghna had done all her research on this subject through the last few years and got the source material in place for the subject. She was deeply moved by all that happened, and Sid resonated with her emotions on reading the script. Both stakeholders are looking forward to teaming up on this special project,” the source added.

According to reports, the film will be produced by Junglee Pictures, who have previously worked with Meghna on 'Talwar' and 'Raazi.'

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his spy drama 'Indian Police Force.' Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. He also has 'Yodha,' produced by Karan Johar, in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Meghna Gulzar has recently worked with Vicky Kaushal on 'Sam Bahadur,' a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the role of Sam, the movie also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.