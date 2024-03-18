Sidharth Malhotra was surrounded by fans who requested selfies after he surprised them at the screening of his latest film 'Yodha'.

Sidharth Malhotra Pic/X Screenshot

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is back in an action avatar with the release of his new film ‘Yodha’. The actor recently surprised his fans at a screening held in Mumbai, which led to him getting mobbed inside the cinema hall. In a video shared on social media, fans can be seen screaming, “Yodha! Yodha” while Sidharth patiently poses for selfies asking them to calm down.

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. ‘Yodha’ hit the big screens on March 15.

Sidharth’s wife and actress Kiara also reviewed the film and wrote on social media, "You've made us all so proud.”

Last week, the actor along with his co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna was at the launch of the film's song 'Tiranga' in the national capital. At the event, Sidharth opened up about his experience in 'Yodha'. He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in the last decade or so."

The film’s trailer was launched mid-air on a flight that was packed with media personnel as well as the makers and members of the cast.

During the event, Sidharth said, "Dharma Productions took to the skies once again for a one-of-a-kind, in-flight trailer launch, which really sets the tone for all the thrills and chills the audience can expect while watching the film. I've given my blood and sweat to make this fast-paced action film.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

(With inputs from ANI)