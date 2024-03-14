Breaking News
Sidharth Malhotra's evolution from being a 'Kukkad Kamaal Da' to a 'Yodha'

Updated on: 14 March,2024 06:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

While Sidharth being a heartthrob has remained a constant among viewers, his filmography has gone through a change

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra Birthday 2024: Sidharth Malhotra has undoubtedly undergone a notable transformation in his career. He entered Bollywood 10 years ago as the epitome of the soft boy, boyfriend material, and undoubtedly still remains 'Kukkad Kamaal Da'. While Sidharth Malhotra being a heartthrob has remained a constant among viewers, his filmography has gone through a change.


In his debut movie, 'Student of the Year,' Sidharth played the charming, romantic underdog that one roots for. This trend continued in movies like 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and 'Kapoor & Sons,' where his roles became more complex yet essentially remained the quintessential soft boy Sidharth Malhotra. Perhaps, Sidharth choosing to play slightly more complex romantic leads foreshadowed the change that would soon be reflected in his filmography.


In 2015, Sidharth transitioned from roles as a romantic lead to establishing himself as an action hero in Bollywood. Malhotra took on more physically demanding roles that showcased his action prowess.


His shift towards action-oriented roles became evident with movies such as 'Brothers,' where he portrayed a mixed martial arts fighter alongside Akshay Kumar. In this film, Malhotra demonstrated his dedication to fitness and underwent rigorous training to convincingly portray the role of a fighter.

Following 'Brothers,' Malhotra continued to delve into action-packed roles with films like 'Ek Villain' and 'Marjaavaan,' where he played intense and rugged characters involved in intense confrontations and fight sequences.

In the 2021 movie 'Shershaah,' Sidharth Malhotra skillfully balanced romance and action as he essayed the character of the late Captain Vikram Batra.

His upcoming project 'Yodha' promises to up the action ante even more, and show Sidharth in an even more actiony role than ever before. Sidharth opened up about his experience in 'Yodha'.

He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

