Sidharth Malhotra said, "When I thought of leaving Delhi, I remember my family used to stop me and ask how I’ll become an actor in Mumbai."

Sidharth Malhotra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sidharth Malhotra says his unstoppable attitude got him from Delhi to Mumbai x 00:00

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012 alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Over the years he has been featured in films like ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Ek Villain’, and ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ to name a few. He was recently at an event to promote a brand and recalled his journey from Delhi to Mumbai, his love for motorbikes, and more.

Sidharth was at an event to promote engine oil and made his entry on a motorcycle. While interacting with the media he recalled his first time riding a bike and said, “It was my friend’s bike. We wanted to go to the theatre and he took us there. On the way, I said ‘I will also ride it’. We saved some money and put petrol in it. I was excited and passionate as a young teenager. However, I think safety comes first, and one shouldn’t ride a bike when they’re excited because I still remember how we got saved while taking a turn. But it is important to have that experience, a person learns from their mistakes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidharth further shared his love for bikes and said, “I have a cruiser bike in Mumbai. Harley Davidson, which I use. I rarely get the opportunity to use it. But definitely, it is the charm of a motorbike. It has been in every film of mine.”

Sidharth, who has earned fame as one of the top actors in Bollywood said that his unstoppable attitude is what got him from Delhi to Mumbai. “I am not saying that I am over-confident, but self-confidence is that you have been working here for 12 years. You realise that you are doing something right. When I thought of leaving Delhi, I remember my family used to stop me and ask how I’ll become an actor in Mumbai. So breaking all those myths, I felt very good that I am at this stage today.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is basking in the success of his recent release 'Yodha'. The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie.