Sikandar Kher takes entrepreneurial plunge

As TVF Pitchers returns after seven years, Kher joins team that surveys the world of business

The Viral Fever

At a time when Bangalore had emerged as India’s Silicon Valley that had been churning out promising start-ups in the world of tech, the tale of four entrepreneurs taking the plunge into business had aptly caught people’s attention. With TVF (The Viral Fever) bringing back Pitchers for a second season, seven years after its first airing, mid-day has learnt that a new member hops aboard the Zee5 offering.

Also Read: Sikandar Kher: 'Monica O My Darling' is an homage to those classics

“Pitchers is an iconic show which should not have taken this long to return. But now that it is back and I am part of it, I could not have been more thrilled,” gushes Sikandar Kher, adding, “The show inspired many entrepreneurs, and I have immense respect for what the team has managed to achieve.” This edition will also see Riddhi Dogra play a pivotal role.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal