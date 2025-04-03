Salman Khan opened up about giving a shout-out to his contemporary’s upcoming film and how he doesn’t get any such gestures in return

In Pic: Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently tracking the box office success of his recently released action thriller Sikandar, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Patil, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, and Sharman Joshi, among others. While Sikandar is maintaining a steady hold at the box office, Salman Khan opened up about giving a shout-out to his contemporary’s upcoming film and how he doesn’t get any such gestures in return.

Salman Khan was asked how he feels when he doesn’t get the sweet gestures reciprocated during the release of his film. The actor told Bollywood Bubble, "Everyone needs it." He said, “Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. (Maybe they think that I don’t need their support.)" However, he quickly added, “But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Everybody needs support, including me.)"

Sikandar Leaked Online

Within hours, the film was struck with piracy issues. Multiple illegal platforms, including Telegram groups, allegedly leaked the movie online, offering illicit downloads and streaming links.

Sikandar Pirated Version Different from Theatrical Release

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, some of the scenes in the pirated version include Salman learning about Rashmika Mandanna wanting to become a lawyer after her death, medical students informing him about Dharavi’s pollution, Sathyaraj learning about the three individuals who received Rashmika’s organs and their whereabouts, and Kajal Aggarwal attempting suicide. It also does not include Iulia Vantur singing Lag Ja Gale or Salman singing Ajeeb Dastaan.

An insider told the entertainment portal, “This means that the leak could be an insider job and that it probably happened after the film was passed by the CBFC.”

About Salman Khan’s Sikandar

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan’s reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick

