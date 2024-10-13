Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor attended the famed Delhi Ramlila and participated in the Ravan Dahan. They were accompanied by director Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Shetty

The Singham Again Team performed the grand Ravan Dahan amid a massive crowd and fanfare at New Delhi's famed Lav Kush Ramlila on the occasion of Dussehra, on October 12. Surrounded by thousands of cheering fans, the team of Singham Again - Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor Khan set the effigy of Ravan ablaze, marking a powerful moment in the festivities.

Adding to the thrill, the Singham Again trailer was showcased, sparking an overwhelming response from the massive crowd adding to the excitement of the Vijayadashami celebrations. This event took place at the capital city’s iconic venue Lal Quila Maidan, the world’s largest Ramlila ground.

The Singham Again team extended heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for their warm welcome and an unforgettable Dussehra experience. As Vijayadashami celebrates the spirit of triumph over evil, fans now eagerly await the much-anticipated Diwali release of Singham Again, promising a high-octane action experience that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

What the star cast wore for the grand event

Ajay, Kareena and Rohit were also present for the festivities, which the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee arranged. They were joined by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on the stage. Ajay opted for a western classic look while Rohit was seen in a traditional black kurta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked absolutely gorgeous in a purple lehenga by Anamika Khanna. Inspired by Madhubani Art, this custom lehenga tells a visual story through threadwork and dori ka kaam.

About Singham Again trailer

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.A new addition in the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

Singham Again will hit the box office this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.