Aamir Khan has returned to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after his 2022 debacle Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which also stars newcomers portraying children with intellectual disabilities, is a heartwarming sports drama. While it had a decent start at the box office, positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth helped the film witness a whopping 85% jump on Day 2.

On its second day, the Aamir Khan-starrer directed by R.S. Prasanna earned Rs 19.90 crore — an impressive jump from its Day 1 collection of Rs 10.7 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle to share the film’s Day 2 box office figures.

Adarsh wrote, "CONTENT DOES THE TALKING – BUSINESS DOUBLES UP... #SitaareZameenPar witnesses a remarkable 85.98% growth on Saturday – a smashing, incredible feat in today's times."

"Well-made, content-driven films often gather momentum on Saturdays... #SitaareZameenPar showed solid traction throughout the day – with hourly ticket sales clearly reflecting the audience's mood."

"The exceptional Saturday growth has laid the foundation for a terrific Sunday… Going by the current trends, the opening weekend total is expected to be in the ₹55 crore [+/-] range."

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, which marked Aamir Khan’s directorial debut. The trailer of the new film struck the right chord with audiences, who are eagerly awaiting more from this heartwarming family entertainer.

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is directed by R.S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Aamir Khan bets on theatres

Interestingly, Aamir Khan has decided to release Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube after its theatrical run. Reportedly, Khan plans to introduce a pay-per-view model, breaking away from the conventional “subscribe and stream unlimited” format that most platforms follow.

According to Hollywood Reporter India, a source revealed, “Aamir doesn’t want to release his films directly on streaming after their theatrical run, as it discourages viewers from watching movies on the big screen. That’s also why there’s no streaming logo on the poster of Sitaare Zameen Par.”