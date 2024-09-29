As Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turns 7 today, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some unseen pictures from family album. The pictures feature Taimur and Jeh as well

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turns 7 today. The little one has been receiving wishes on social media from friend and family members. Actress Kareena Kapoor who is aunt to Inaaya took to Instagram to share unseen pictures of Inaaya spending time with her cousins Taimur and Jeh. The actress dropped some candid moments of the trio clicked during their play session.

In the first picture shared by Kareena, Inaaya can be seen lifting her younger brother Jeh. In the second picture, the trio is seen posing together. In the third picture, Inaaya can be seen playing the elder sister as she stands by Jeh and poses for the camera.

Kareena captioned the post, "Happy birthday, princess ❤️Happiness, love & joy… always & forever ❤️@sakpataudi @kunalkemmu"

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu who started dating in 2009, got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015 in the presence of their family and friends. They welcomed their daughter on September 29, 2017.

When Kareena Kapoor talked about her kids

Kareena married Saif in October 2012 and they have two sons -- Taimur and Jeh. The actress revealed that her sons are yet to understand her profession and haven't watched any of her films. "Maybe I should get them to watch something at the festival. I think if I ask, everyone's going to say 'Jab We Met'. 'Omkara' would be a bit shocking for them with their father in. So, yeah, I think we can start with 'Jab We Met'," Kareena said.

Talking about Taimur's understanding of her stardom, Kareena said at a recent press conference that he is aware that he is famous among the paparazzi, but not sure why. "With paparazzi all around he knows that he's famous. But he keeps asking, 'Am I famous?' I'm like, 'No, you're not famous. I'm famous. You haven't done anything.' So he's like, 'Maybe one day I'll do it.' Right now, he doesn't have films on his mind. It's only football. So I hope he will watch some of my films. I'm sure someday," she said.