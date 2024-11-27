Breaking News
'Son of Sardaar' director Ashwni Dhir's 18-year-old son dies in a tragic car accident

Updated on: 27 November,2024 10:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Reports suggest that the accident took place early morning when the car in which Jalaj Dhir travelled was being driven at a high speed of about 120-150 mph by his friend Sahil Menda

Ashwni Dhir

Filmmaker Ashwni Dhir, who is known for films like 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?', 'Son of Sardaar', and 'Guest iin London' to name a few lost his 18-year-old son Jalaj Dhir, a business administration student, who died in a tragic car accident. According to reports, the incident occurred on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. 


Ashwni Dhir's 18-year-old son dies in a car accident


Reports suggest that the accident took place early morning when the car in which Jalaj travelled was being driven at a high speed of about 120-150 mph by his friend Sahil Menda. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The car collided with a divider in Vile Parle. Along with Jalaj, his friend Sarthak Kaushik also passed away. His other friend Jimmy, who sustained injuries reported the matter to the police. 


Bystanders helped rush Jalaj Dhir to a hospital

The four friends were hanging out together after spending a night playing video games and dining in Bandra. The accident took place at 4:10 AM. Jimmy and other bystanders helped rush Jalaj to a trauma hospital in Jogeshwari. He was later transferred to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was declared dead. 

About Ashwni Dhir

Ashwni Dhir has worked as a writer for television shows like 'Gharwali Uparwali', 'Office Office', 'Chidiya Ghar', and 'Neeli Chatri Waale' among others. His breakthrough was the film ‘Son of Sardaar’ starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla. It tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud. The film was known for its mix of humor, action, and romance, and while it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.

Ajay Devgn to be seen in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

The film is gearing up for a sequel which will be directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. Ajay will reprise his role. Joining the cast are Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan, who has replaced Sanjay Dutt. 

A source informed Mid-day that Dutt was unable to procure a UK visa because of his incarceration in the past. In April 1993, the actor was arrested under the TADA and the Arms Act and convicted later for violation of the Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons procured from the other accused in the 1993 Bombay bombings. He was sentenced to five years in prison. 

