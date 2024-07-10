Sonakshi Sinha shares unseen crying photo after looking at herself in sindoor for the first time

Sonakshi Sinha shared that she was ready before Zaheer Iqbal for their wedding reception and teared up when she saw herself wearing sindoor.

Sonakshi Sinha Pic/Instagram

Newly married Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha dropped a fresh set of unseen pictures on Instagram with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. The couple is captured moments after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence. They can be seen getting ready for the grand reception that was held at Bastian on the same day.

Sonakshi started her caption by writing, "A wedding can be chaotic... but you have to steal those moments in between, that will stay with you forever"

She then shared separate captions for all the photos. For the first two photos, she wrote, "Pic 1&2: being filmy and making our own music (since 2017), here in the midst of getting our wedding photos clicked!! Pic 1 is now my wallpaper"

She then shared for the next photo, "Pic 5: listening to a voice note from his all-time favorite SRK (see pic 1 for reference), sending us both so much love and good wishes for the big day... I think this was the highlight of @iamzahero's day"

In the post, Sonakshi also shared that she was ready before Zaheer and wrote that she teared up when she saw herself wearing sindoor.

"Pic 6&7: ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go. Bride also cried looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time!" Sonakshi wrote in the caption.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, got married on June 23. The reception was attended by Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and will be out on ZEE5 on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

'Kakuda' follows the story of Sunny played by Saqib Saleem, a less-educated guy who is in love with Indira portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha. Determined to be together, they marry and move to the village of Ratodi only to be cursed by 'Kakuda'. On their wedding night, Sunny fails to open the smaller door for Kakuda at 7:15 pm sharp, inviting Kakuda, a wicked ghost who punishes the man of the house by inflicting a hump on their back that grows until their demise on the thirteenth day. With Sunny's life hanging by a thread, Indira seeks help from Victor, an eccentric ghost hunter played by Riteish Deshmukh. Together, they embark on a freakishly hilarious yet spooky journey to solve the mystery of Kakuda and uncover the shocking truth about the ghost's identity, motives, and the village's haunting curse that has lasted for decades.

