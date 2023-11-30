Sonam Kapoor shared her views on sustainable fashion in a statement. She said longevity of products mean luxury to her

Sonam Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor advocates for sustainable fashion: Having a product with longevity is luxury x 00:00

Bollywood celebrities are emphasizing the importance of sustainable fashion and even promoting the same by implementing it in reality. From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor, these trendsetters have set an example for their fans to follow. Now, Indian cinema's bonafide fashionista, Sonam Kapoor has shared her views on sustainable fashion.

In a statement, Sonam said, "To me, having a product with longevity is luxury. Back in the day, my mother and grandmother would preserve expensive saris in a mal mal (muslin) cloth, masterji (tailor) would create made-to-measure outfits, juttis (shoes) would be created to fit our feet. I’m also doing the same. So, you see, I grew up appreciating the value of personalisation and the handmade. This to me is true luxury. I consciously buy items that are made by local artisans, are vintage, and even resold.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress, who is gearing up for her comeback post-pregnancy with Battle Of Bittora in 2024, added, "I haven’t bought anything that I haven’t worn multiple times. For me, everything that I buy needs to be wearable for several years. I don’t believe in wearing it once and then returning it unless I’m borrowing an outfit for an event."

Prior to this, Alia Bhatt repurposed her wedding saree at the National Awards ceremony. In a statement to PTI, the actress said, "Whenever there is a big event or big moment coming up, you start preparing for it… I instinctively felt like, ‘I’m going to re-wear my wedding saree’. The saree was ideated and done beautifully by Sabyasachi Mukherjee but it was a lot of me, white and gold combination and certain symbols. It was the garment I felt most myself in. And it was a really special moment for a different reason. A special outfit can be worn for a special occasion more than once."

On Diwali 2023, Deepika Padukone repeated her red and gold Sabyasachi dupatta which she had worn for her first appearance post-marriage in 2018. The actress styled it differently with a matching red kurta. She wore it for puja at home with her husband Ranveer Singh.