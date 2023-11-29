In a viral video from a recent interview, Suhana Khan praised Alia Bhatt for promoting sustainable fashion and re-wearing her wedding saree at the National Awards ceremony

Suhana Khan and Alia Bhatt. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Suhana Khan praises Alia Bhatt for repeating wedding saree at National Awards: She took a stand for sustainability x 00:00

Suhana Khan spoke about sustainable fashion in an interview She praised Alia Bhatt for promoting it at the National Awards ceremony Suhana lauded her for re-wearing her wedding saree at the ceremony

Alia Bhatt had a major fashion moment at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. The actress received her Best Actress award wearing her wedding saree. She repurposed the ivory Sabyasachi customised saree and styled it differently. Alia sent out an important message on sustainable fashion.

Suhana Khan, who is busy promoting her debut film, The Archies in Mumbai, praised Alia for repeating her wedding saree for an important occasion like the National Awards ceremony. A clip from her recent interview went viral on social media. The budding actress shared her views on sustainable fashion.

Suhana said, "Alia wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards and I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message. She did that and she took a stand towards sustainability. If Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party. We don't need to buy a new outfit. We don't realise but making new garments creates waste which impacts our biodiversity and environment. So, it's very important."

Alia won the National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. During a conversation with PTI at the ceremony which was held in October 2023, the actress revealed her idea behind wearing her wedding saree. She shared, "Whenever there is a big event or big moment coming up, you start preparing for it… I instinctively felt like, ‘I’m going to re-wear my wedding saree’. The saree was ideated and done beautifully by Sabyasachi Mukherjee but it was a lot of me, white and gold combination and certain symbols. It was the garment I felt most myself in. And it was a really special moment for a different reason. A special outfit can be worn for a special occasion more than once."

Suhana plays the role of Veronica Lodge in The Archies, the cinematic adaptation of the popular Archie comics. The musical is directed by Zoya Akhtar and will release on Netflix on December 7, 2023. Reportedly, she has signed her first theatrical film with director Sujoy Ghosh. As per reports, the thriller also stars her father Shah Rukh Khan.