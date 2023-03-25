Sonam Kapoor gets nostalgic, drops cutesy childhood pics as she wishes mom Sunita a happy birthday, take a look!

After Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor called Sunita his 'biggest blessing' in a heartfelt birthday special post, Sonam too took to Instagram and dropped some unseen photos of her mother along with some lovely childhood photos, and made her fans go awww as she penned a delightful note for her mother

(Pics courtesy: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday.

After Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor called Sunita his 'biggest blessing' in a heartfelt birthday special post, Sonam too took to Instagram and dropped some unseen photos of her mother along with some lovely childhood photos, and made her fans go awww as she penned a delightful note for her mother.

While wishing her doting mother, Sonam wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Mama, love you the most. Nothing beats your hug, sitting in your lap and surrounded by your love and care. I will forever feel like a child in your presence and I’m so grateful for that. Love you mama."

In Sonam's nine-photo Instagram post, she used several hashtags to describe her mother. Right from #bestnani to #bestdogmom and to #supermom, Sonam praised her mother with all her heart by using unique hashtags in the caption.

In the very first image, little Sonam can be seen lovingly sitting on her mom, Sunita's lap.

In the second image, which looks like a recreated version of Sonam's first childhood image, we see Sonam's munchkin Vaayu sitting on her nani Sunita's lap. The grandmom and grandson duo can be seen enjoying a car ride.

In some photos, Sunita can be seen lovingly feeding her pet dogs a blue cake.

As we swipe further, we see another adorable childhood image of Sonam where Sunita can be seen carrying little Sonam. Sonam who is dressed in a cute white frock looks extremely lovable with a cute little ponytail.

Apart from posting childhood photos, she also shared some recent photos of her where the superstar can be seen royally posing with her mother.

Sonam also posted a wholesome image of her along with her mother and sister, Rhea Kapoor where the mom-daughter trio can be seen stealing thunders in their chic off-white ethnic ensembles.

Reacting to Sonam's heartwarming birthday wish, a delighted mom and Vayu's proud Nani, Sunita wrote," Love you so much beta. The bestest bday ever with my grandson. Amazing amazing amazing. Nothing beats this."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.