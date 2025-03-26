Sonu Nigam issued a clarification on the incident and revealed the items that were hurled at him on stage while performing at the Delhi Technological University

Picture Courtesy/Sonu Nigam's Instagram account

Listen to this article Sonu Nigam issues clarification on stone pelting incident during his concert in Delhi: ‘I paused the show and…’ x 00:00

Singer Sonu Nigam, who has been making headlines for his chaotic concerts in the past couple of months, recently courted controversy over an alleged stone pelting incident during his performance at the Delhi Technological University. The Mere Dholna 3.0 singer issued a clarification on the incident and revealed the items that were hurled at him on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonu Nigam on Delhi concert

Sonu Nigam took to Instagram and shared an update as he denied the occurrence of any stone pelting. He posted a picture of himself wearing a pookie band and also penned a long note in the caption. He wrote, “Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles as mentioned in some media happened at DTU. There was one Vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar's chest, and that's when I was informed about it. I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

“The only thing hurled on stage after that was the Pookie band. Which was really Pookie”, he added.

Sonu’s fans took to the comments section and thanked him for clarifying the incident.

Sonu Nigam yells at fans during Kolkata concert

Earlier, when Sonu performed in Kolkata, he yelled at fans and was heard saying, “If you really want to stand, then stand in an election, my friend! Please sit down. Hurry up. Do you know how much of my time is being wasted? Your cut-off time will come soon, then. Sit down! Sit quickly! Sit! Get out! Make this space empty.”

Sonu Nigam’s journey into music

Sonu Nigam, also known as “Modern Rafi” has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri. Nigam began his career with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from the TV serial Talash (1992) and went on to deliver hit tracks like Main Hoon Na, Mere Haath Mein, Main Agar Kahoon, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe to name a few.