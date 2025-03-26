Sonali Sood had arrived in Nagpur and was picked up by her relatives. The accident occurred when their car was tailing another car that overtook a slow-moving truck

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and her two relatives were injured when their car rammed into a truck from behind on the Wardha Road Viaduct bridge near Sonegaon in Nagpur on Tuesday. The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when they were travelling to Byramji Town from the Nagpur airport. They were admitted to a private hospital.

Sonu Sood’s wife is recovering well

As per a bulletin released by Max Hospital in Nagpur, "Mrs. Sonali Sood, her sister, and nephew were brought to the Emergency Department of Max Hospital, Nagpur at approximately 10:30 pm last night. They had allegedly been in a road traffic accident. All three patients were conscious upon arrival and had stable vital signs. They had sustained multiple abrasions and bruises and were thoroughly evaluated for any internal injuries, none of which were found. Her nephew was discharged after first aid. Mrs. Sonali Sood and her sister remain under observation and are recovering well. Their condition is stable.”

What happened in Nagpur

According to reports, the Sonegaon Police have made a police station diary entry based on Medico-Legal Case (MLC) information but have not registered a case due to the absence of a complainant. Officials said Sonali Sood had arrived in Nagpur from Kolkata and was picked up by her relatives, Sunita and Siddharth. The accident occurred when their car was tailing another car that overtook a slow-moving truck. Siddharth, who was at the wheel, rear-ended the truck. Fortunately, the airbags deployed, preventing serious injuries, officials said, adding the trio was treated at a private hospital in Mankapur and are stable.

