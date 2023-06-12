Breaking News
SRK wishes love and luck to 'The Archies' team marking daughter Suhana Khan’s debut; recalls being fan of comics

Updated on: 12 June,2023 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday wished the team of Netflix's upcoming "The Archies" movie, which marks acting debut of his daughter Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (left) and his daughter Suhana Khan (right), Pic/Official Instagrams

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday wished the team of Netflix's upcoming "The Archies" movie, which marks acting debut of his daughter Suhana Khan.


Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the live-action musical will also launch acting careers of Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.


Shah Rukh said he loved the comics while growing up and hopes the character of Big Moose, a great athlete but the poorest student in the fictional Riverdale High School, would be part of the upcoming film.


"I remember when I was young (millions of years ago) would book my Archie's Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love," the 57-year-old star wrote on Twitter.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set film, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The other four actors set to star in the film are fame Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Akhtar is also producing "The Archies" along with Reema Kagti via their Tiger Baby banner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

