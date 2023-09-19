Stardom: Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan to wrap up the shoot of his directorial debut, reports

According to a report by News 18, the project, which started filming in July earlier this year, will feature cameo appearances by Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol

The year 2023 has been an amazing journey for the Khans. On one hand, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback with 'Pathaan', and on the other hand, his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are all set to take their first step forward in their careers.

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen after a long hiatus with his blockbuster film 'Pathaan', followed by another hit, 'Jawan.' Directed by Atlee, the film has been breaking records. But that's not all – Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana, is poised to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies,' and Badshah's elder son, Aryan Khan, is preparing for his directorial debut.

“The team of Stardom is currently shooting for it in Alibaug. The final schedule of the show is slated to happen later this month and with that, Aryan will wrap up the project which he began conceptualizing more than a year back. The last leg of the show will be shoot in a multi-cultural centre in Mumbai’s Nariman Point and will feature an elaborate set that will be a replication of a star-studded award function,” the source shared with the portal.

As per the reports, Shah Rukh Khan also visited the sets on the first day of shooting. A source quoted, “A major portion of Stardom was filmed in Dharma Productions which was frequented by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan during the course of the shoot.”

According to the claims, ‘Stardom’ will not only mark Aryan's directorial debut, but a star kid who is claimed to be very close to the Khans will also be assisting him. The insider praised Aryan's professionalism, saying, “Despite Stardom being his debut vehicle, Aryan has left everyone impressed with his commitment and passion. He is extremely clear about how he envisions his series to look and is a thorough professional who exactly knows what he expects from the cast members. Word about his competency has reached every nook and corner of the fraternity with many expressing their desire to work with him.”