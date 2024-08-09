Shraddha Kapoor takes centre stage with the electrifying duo of Rajkummar Rao and the newest ‘aashiq’ Varun Dhawan, vying for her attention in this unexpected musical surprise!

Stree 2 (Pic/X)

The excitement for Stree 2 just got a whole lot bigger with the release of another brand-new song ‘Khoobsurat’! Fans have been sent into a frenzy as the stunning Shraddha Kapoor takes centre stage with the electrifying duo of Rajkummar Rao and the newest ‘aashiq’ Varun Dhawan, vying for her attention in this unexpected musical surprise!

This beautiful song captures the playful dynamics between the trio, playing for the perfect cross between Stree and Bhediya. Whether it's the sight of Rajkummar and Varun Dhawan trying to outdo each other in impressing Shraddha, this soulful ballad ‘Khoobsurat’ is a must-watch!

Stree 2 song 'Khoobsurat' 'X' review

Let us take a look at what netizens had to say about the song!

Can’t get over how perfect #VarunDhawan and #ShraddhaKapoor are together! Their chemistry in this new song is everything. Absolute fire! 🔥❤️ #Khoobsurat #Stree2 pic.twitter.com/AJ7bPvqiHF — Varun Dhawan FC (@LoyalVarunFan) August 9, 2024

a werewolf can never have another mate once their first love d!es but woh stree hai woh kuch bhi kar skti hai#VarunDhawan #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/oVbO0xOmdu — prem. (@DhawanCastic) August 9, 2024

Bicky yaar 😂Can’t stop laughing 🤣His expressions are so on point. Bhediya and Bicky got no chill 🤪This song is so good😍 But honestly Varshra’s chemistry is just 🔥Want to see them in a romantic movie someday.#ShraddhaKapoor #VarunDhawan #Varshra #Stree2 #Khoobsurat pic.twitter.com/VOdTdSmbzT — » 𝑹𝒂𝒚𝒂 (@rayaliciouss) August 9, 2024

About Stree 2 song 'Khoobsurat'

The song has been brought to life by the vocals of Vishal Mishra and the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, who also composed the music. The lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, blend perfectly with the heartfelt tune. The track has been arranged and designed by Sachin-Jigar, with Eric Pillai handling the mixing and mastering at FSOB Studio, assisted by Michael Edwin Pillai.

Releasing the song, Sachin-Jigar expressed “Khoobsurat is this beautiful ballad we composed keeping in mind the essence of the word and its meaning. It is always fun to create these fresh tunes that come directly from the heart, where you don’t have to think much! We hope people love it, as much as we do! We even got Vishal Mishra to do the vocals and he's really given his heart to the song.”

Singer Vishal Mishra adds, “With this song, I wanted to remind everyone that beauty isn't just what you see in the mirror—it's the light that shines from within you. No matter what the world says, you are enough, just as you are. Hope each and every girl resonate with this track and believe in themselves.”

About Stree 2

Speaking of 'Stree 2', the film will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men. Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy.

