Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Stree 2 song Khoobsurat X review Netizens overjoyed to see Varun Shraddha share the screen 9 years after ABCD 2

Stree 2 song 'Khoobsurat' 'X' review: Netizens overjoyed to see Varun-Shraddha share the screen 9 years after ABCD 2

Updated on: 09 August,2024 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Shraddha Kapoor takes centre stage with the electrifying duo of Rajkummar Rao and the newest ‘aashiq’ Varun Dhawan, vying for her attention in this unexpected musical surprise!

Stree 2 song 'Khoobsurat' 'X' review: Netizens overjoyed to see Varun-Shraddha share the screen 9 years after ABCD 2

Stree 2 (Pic/X)

Listen to this article
Stree 2 song 'Khoobsurat' 'X' review: Netizens overjoyed to see Varun-Shraddha share the screen 9 years after ABCD 2
x
00:00

The excitement for Stree 2 just got a whole lot bigger with the release of another brand-new song ‘Khoobsurat’! Fans have been sent into a frenzy as the stunning Shraddha Kapoor takes centre stage with the electrifying duo of Rajkummar Rao and the newest ‘aashiq’ Varun Dhawan, vying for her attention in this unexpected musical surprise!


This beautiful song captures the playful dynamics between the trio, playing for the perfect cross between Stree and Bhediya. Whether it's the sight of Rajkummar and Varun Dhawan trying to outdo each other in impressing Shraddha, this soulful ballad ‘Khoobsurat’ is a must-watch!



Stree 2 song 'Khoobsurat' 'X' review


Let us take a look at what netizens had to say about the song!

About Stree 2 song 'Khoobsurat'

The song has been brought to life by the vocals of Vishal Mishra and the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, who also composed the music. The lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, blend perfectly with the heartfelt tune. The track has been arranged and designed by Sachin-Jigar, with Eric Pillai handling the mixing and mastering at FSOB Studio, assisted by Michael Edwin Pillai.

Releasing the song, Sachin-Jigar expressed “Khoobsurat is this beautiful ballad we composed keeping in mind the essence of the word and its meaning. It is always fun to create these fresh tunes that come directly from the heart, where you don’t have to think much!  We hope people love it, as much as we do! We even got Vishal Mishra to do the vocals and he's really given his heart to the song.”

Singer Vishal Mishra adds, “With this song, I wanted to remind everyone that beauty isn't just what you see in the mirror—it's the light that shines from within you. No matter what the world says, you are enough, just as you are. Hope each and every girl resonate with this track and believe in themselves.” 

About Stree 2

Speaking of 'Stree 2', the film will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men. Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Stree 2 shraddha kapoor varun dhawan Rajkummar Rao bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK