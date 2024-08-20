Meet Sunil Kumar, who played the role of the demon Sarkata in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2. Amar Kaushik revealed how he found Sunil

Sunil Kumar on the sets of Stree 2

Listen to this article Meet Sunil Kumar, 7 feet 7 inch tall police constable who played Sarkata in 'Stree 2' x 00:00

The horror-comedy film 'Stree 2' has been having a successful run at the box office since its theatrical release on August 15. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the film is a sequel to 'Stree' that was released in 2018. The film continues from where the story ends in the first part and takes us back to the town of Chanderi. This time the people in the town are facing a new 'aatanak' called Sarkata (a headless man), who has super powers and is non the hunt for modern women of the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we introduce you to the scary-looking headless villain called Sarkata. In the film, Sarkata is shown to be very tall and towers over every human in Chanderi. Turns out, the actor who played the role of Sarkata is actually taller than average Indian human.

Standing tall at 7 feet 7 inches, Sunil Kumar is the man behind Sarkata. He hails from Jammu and is known as The Great Khali of Jammu. He is in reality taller than the popular Indian WWE wrestler. According to reports, he serves as a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and even indulges in wrestling. He got a job under the sports quota as he plays handball and volleyball. In 2019, he took part in the WWE Tryout.

Director Amar Kaushik in an interview with Bollywood Hungama spoke about how he found Sunil Kumar and cast him as the new villain. "The casting team found him. We wanted a man with such height, and he fit the bill. We used his body shots while the face of Sarkata was CGI-generated,”

Stree 2 box office:

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, has quickly become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film's performance as a "storm" or "tsunami" that has swept away everything in its path."Call it a STORM or a TSUNAMI or a TYPHOON... #Stree2 records a SENSATIONAL extended weekend... The two major #Hindi films that released alongside it [#KhelKhelMein, #Vedaa] were severely impacted by the #Stree2 wave. #Stree2 has hit a DOUBLE CENTURY [Rs 200 cr NBOC] in just 4 days, a feat accomplished by only a select few #Hindi biggies in the past... A HISTORIC feat for a mid-sized film. #Stree2 hit the ball out of the stadium on Day 4 [Sun], creating HAVOC by surpassing its Day 1 [Thu] numbers [#IndependenceDay]... It only goes to prove once again that a well-made desi entertainer will always be embraced by the audiences. Expect another big, fat total today [#RakshaBandhan partial holiday]. [Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr, Fri 35.30 cr, Sat 45.70 cr, Sun 58.20 cr. Total: Rs 204 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran wrote on X.

'Stree 2' directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film. 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres on August 15.