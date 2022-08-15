Style secrets of Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi and other stars unveiled!

Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio joins mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi

Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio joins mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars' as she unveils the style secrets of Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and other stars.

Meagan told mid-day.com, "Tara leans towards a more classic colour palette and classic silhouettes, Janhvi is more colourful and vibrant in her dressing sense. Ananya is experimental, I can do fun prints with her, everyone has their own aesthetic though they are in the same age bracket. My approach to styling each of them is so different."

Speaking about some of her recent work the stylist adds, "Tara always leans towards white, nude and black. During promotions this time, I took something neon green to her and she loved it! The whole process begins when the person is willing to try something that's beyond their comfort zone." About Nora she says, "I just did IIFA with Nora where we used Michael Cinco. With her it's always super glam, Dance Deewane is also always over the top and glamorous."

