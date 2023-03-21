Breaking News
Suhana Khan drops glamorous pictures in white dress; Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday react

Updated on: 21 March,2023 09:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Tuesday, Suhana dropped a few gorgeous photos of herself. In the images, she looks smoking hot in a white dress

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pictures in white dress; Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday react

Suhana Khan. Pic/Instagram


Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. Every time she shares a photo, it catches netizens' attention in no time.


On Tuesday, Suhana dropped a few gorgeous photos of herself. In the images, she looks smoking hot in a white dress. She opted for minimal makeup for the glam and tied her hair in a messy bun.



Take a look


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

"Hi," she captioned the post.

Suhana has undoubtedly raised the glam quotient with her new pictures, garnering several comments from netizens.

Karisma Kapoor dropped a white heart emoji in the comment section.

Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday commented, " Hello." She also added a heart-eye emoji.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan brainstorms with Bhuvan Bam for creative ideas for 'Pathaan' promotions; watch video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original 'The Archies'. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agstya Nanda, Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will step into the world of showbiz with this movie.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Suhana completed her higher studies in New York. Now it's to see whether she will be able to entertain the audience with her acting skills or not. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

