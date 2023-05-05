Breaking News
Sumeet Vyas: Satire is vital for a healthy society

Updated on: 05 May,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Calling Sudhir perfect choice to make a dark comedy, Sumeet says Afwaah depicts how rumours thrive in times of social media

A still from Afwaah

A biting satire has its own appeal. It isn’t easy, after all, to make a commentary on the ills of society, viewing it through the lens of humour. If anyone from the current lot of directors can do it brilliantly, it is Sudhir Mishra, states Sumeet Vyas, who features in his latest directorial venture, Afwaah. “Afwaah is not funny, yet not too serious; it strikes the right balance [between humour and a relevant subject]. It requires an intelligent director like Sudhir sir to do that,” says the actor, who plays a Rajasthani politician in the black comedy.


Through the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer, the director explores how misinformation has become a rampant problem in the country. Vyas notes that rumours thrive in today’s world of social media and hashtags.  “In our social media-dominated times, [rumours assume] monstrous proportions even before we get to know [fully] about them.”


A film like Afwaah then, the actor argues, holds a mirror to the menace and depicts how certain sections are using it to their advantage. Vyas adds that it is important to continue making satires for the growth of cinema as well as the country. “Satire is vital for a healthy and growing society. The same is true of cartoonists. I would look forward to their comments on current affairs. People in powerful positions, who were mocked in their cartoons, would appreciate the humour, observations and comments. Even in the old times, kings had jesters to make fun of their regime. In today’s climate, we have to take satires with a pinch of salt.”

