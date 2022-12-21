Sumeet Vyas bonds with the best

Sumeet Vyas, who will foray into direction soon, says being on Sudhir’s Afwah set taught him valuable filmmaking lessons

Sumeet Vyas and Sudhir Mishra

Inarguably, the best place to learn filmmaking is a movie set. For Sumeet Vyas, it has to be a Sudhir Mishra set. The actor-writer, who is gearing up to turn director, says that he silently observed the filmmaker as they shot for their next, Afwah. “I wanted to see how he [approaches a subject], how he works through the nuances. [Collaborating with Mishra] was like a film school. I was like a Go Pro, always observing him as he went about creating a moment,” says Vyas, who plays a pivotal part in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer. Afwah, he says, is what one has come to expect from Mishra — an original story viewed from his keen lens. “I have always enjoyed Sudhir sir’s films because he has a unique voice. It was refreshing to be on a set with people who are passionate [about the project].”

Vyas intends to apply the learnings from this experience in his directorial debut. The actor reveals that the project is currently in the writing stage. “It’s a high-concept film. I am writing it, and there should be an announcement in some time.”

For now though, Aar Ya Paar has his attention. The actor plays a cop in the Disney+ Hotstar series. “With Afwah and Aar Ya Paar, the attempt is to break the clutter that has set in. It’s a problem when you make a show only because something is the flavour of the season, and not because you want to tell a new story. If corporate [heads] tell you what content to make, it will always be a problem. You need people with an understanding about stories [to take such calls],” says the actor-writer of Tripling fame.

