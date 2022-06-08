Sundays for the sea

Saiyami teams up with environmental activist Afroz for Juhu beach clean-up over weekend

From practicing organic farming in her Nashik resort to lending her support to environmental causes, Saiyami Kher believes in doing her bit for nature conservation. The actor recently joined hands with environmental activist Afroz Shah for the beach clean-up campaign, Run for the Oceans. On Sunday, the actor, along with several volunteers, headed to Juhu Beach for the clean-up drive. Kher says it’s disheartening to see how people callously pollute the city’s beautiful coastline, without sparing a thought for marine life. “We, as citizens, need to do our part to keep the beaches clean, not only for recreational purposes, but also because the seas and oceans are impacted largely by our ignorance. Plastic, rubbish and harmful things are often disposed of [in the sea], affecting the health of marine life. I wanted to do my [bit] as a small effort can go a long way,” she says.

Kher has long been working with Shah, who is known for giving a facelift to the Versova beach. In working closely with Shah and other environmental activists over the past four years, the actor has noticed the changing mindset of the citizens. “I can see the progress that has been made in the last four years of working on Run for the Oceans. We have only touched the tip of the iceberg in terms of beach cleanliness, but it feels good to see the results. It’s disheartening to see how ignorantly waste is dumped, even after a pandemic. We have to be aware of the impact of our actions.”

