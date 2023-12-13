Suniel Shetty on the trolling Athiya's cricketer husband KL Rahul faces: When he gets trolled it hurts me very much

Suniel Shetty has opened up about how he feels about his son-in-law KL Rahul being trolled

In Pic: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

It's a known fact that Suniel Shetty is very fond of his son-in-law and cricketer KL Rahul. Rahul was a part of the Indian Cricket World Cup 2023 team, but unfortunately, after a brilliant stint until the semi-finals, the team lost the final and couldn't bring the trophy home. Following this, a few people trolled the players of the team.

Now, Suniel Shetty has opened up about how he feels about his son-in-law being trolled. The Dhadkan actor, in an interview with ANI, shared, “When Rahul get trolled it hurts me very much. He doesn’t talk and lets his bat do the talking. The faith of the people, captain and selectors in him said it all. The trolling hurts me 100 times more than it hurts Rahul and Athiya.”

Furthermore, he shared that he watched the World Cup with his wife, sitting on the floor. He revealed, “I didn’t move out of the house. My wife Mana and me were in one room and nobody was allowed in it. I have sat on the floor watching the entire World Cup, every game with fingers crossed and legs folded.”

After the world cup, Rahul advised Suniel to not pay attention to the negativity. Suniel revealed that Rahul told him, “Dad, my bat will talk”.

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and India's star cricketer, KL Rahul exchanged their wedding vows on 23 January 2023. It all started in February 2019 when Athiya and KL Rahul met through a mutual friend. After seeing each other for a while, the actor-cricketer duo soon fell in love with each other. In a bid to hide their relationship from the media, the couple kept their relationship under wraps

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram when they posted their first photo together in December 2019. Apparently, the lovebirds, Athiya and Rahul had visited Thailand to celebrate New Year. After taking social media by storm with their first photo, the couple went on to make waves as they continued posting cute comments on each other Instagram posts and shared pictures of each other on their birthdays.