The makers of Sunny Deol starrer Jaat have issued an official statement revealing that the scene in question has been removed from the movie

Randeep Hooda in Jaat

Listen to this article Jaat: Makers of Sunny Deol-starrer remove church scene after backlash, FIR x 00:00

Earlier in the day, reports came in that a case has been registered against Bollywood star Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and director Gopichand Malineni over hurting religious sentiments with a scene involving Lord Jesus Christ in their latest film Jaat. Now, the makers of the film have issued an official statement revealing that the scene in question has been removed from the movie and they apologize to everyone for hurting any religious sentiments.

Official statement from Jaat makers

The makers of Jaat, in their official statement, shared, "Regarding the removal of a scene following religious sentiment concerns. To whomsoever it may concern, there has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect."

"Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken a quick action of deleting the scene from the film. We sincerely apologize to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt," they concluded.

Christian community protests against Jaat

Days after the release of the film Jaat, members of the Christian community had staged a protest outside the Police Commissioner’s office, alleging disrespect towards Lord Jesus Christ in the movie. In the complaint to the police, the accused were alleged to have hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community by mimicking the crucifixion scene of Lord Jesus Christ in Jaat.

According to reports, a scene in the film shows Randeep’s character standing under a crucifix inside a church, right above the holy pulpit, as people are praying.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Regina Cassandra. Actress Urvashi Rautela has done a dance number in the film.

Sunny Deol announces Jaat 2

A week after the film’s release, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle to announce Jaat 2, where he is all set to reprise his titular character in the highly anticipated sequel. Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote in the caption, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.” The poster also highlighted the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad, with Mythri Movie Makers continuing to support the sequel. While Sunny Deol’s return has been confirmed, no further cast announcements have been made yet.