Sushmita Sen posts video from Sardinia vacation, Lalit Modi says 'looking hot'

Sushmita Sen/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a video from her vacation in Sardinia on social media where she can be seen taking a dip. On the post, Sushmita's boyfriend, businessman Lalit Modi showered love in the comment section. The 'Main Hoon Na' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a clip where she is seen taking a dive in the Mediterranean Sea. "Align, pause, breathe...let go!!!. A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! Beautifully captured @itsalways_ Where life has depth...I am all in!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," She captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the post, Lalit reacted to her post and commented, "Looking hot in Sardinia." Netizens also bombarded the comment section and showered love on the actor. A fan wrote, "Wow this is so amazing." Another fan commented, "Awesome."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

For those unaware, On July 14, Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were in a relationship. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Earlier, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains," she had posted on her Instagram handle.

