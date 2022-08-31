Sushmita Sen to portray lead role in an upcoming biopic

Produced by the 'Dhaakad' maker Deepak Mukut, further deets about the project have been kept under wraps
Sushmita Sen. Pic/AFP
Biopics have always been the first preference of Bollywood actors and now Sushmita Sen is all set to portray the lead role in an upcoming biopic film.
Produced by the 'Dhaakad' maker Deepak Mukut, further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.
Taking to Instagram, senior trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news which he captioned, "SUSHMITA SEN TO STAR IN A BIOPIC... #SushmitaSen will essay the principal role in a biopic... #DeepakMukut and #MansiBagla collaborate once again for this film... This project also marks #MansiBagla's first collaboration with #SubiSamuel's production house #BungalowNo84."
SUSHMITA SEN TO STAR IN A BIOPIC... #SushmitaSen will essay the principal role in a biopic... #DeepakMukut and #MansiBagla collaborate once again for this film... This project also marks #MansiBagla's first collaboration with #SubiSamuel's production house #BungalowNo84. pic.twitter.com/LCtH1Vax1U— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2022
Sushmita's fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor's comeback on the big screen. She was last seen in director Srijit Mukherji's Bengali film 'Nirbaak' in the year 2015. Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mansi Bagla of Mini Films have collaborated once again on this massive project. The 'Biwi No 1' actor made her grand OTT debut with director Ram Madhvani's thriller web series 'Aarya', which streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and had gathered positive feedback from the netizens.
ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: Adi Irani reveals lesser known facts about 1990 Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dil’
Talking about her acting career, Sushmita has been a part of many big films like 'Main Hoon Naa', 'Aankhen', 'Filhaal', 'Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge', and 'Dulha Mil Gaya' etc.
She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3' which is currently in the pre-production stage.
PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?