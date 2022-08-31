Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sushmita Sen to portray lead role in an upcoming biopic

Sushmita Sen to portray lead role in an upcoming biopic

Updated on: 31 August,2022 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Produced by the 'Dhaakad' maker Deepak Mukut, further deets about the project have been kept under wraps

Sushmita Sen to portray lead role in an upcoming biopic

Sushmita Sen. Pic/AFP


Biopics have always been the first preference of Bollywood actors and now Sushmita Sen is all set to portray the lead role in an upcoming biopic film.


Produced by the 'Dhaakad' maker Deepak Mukut, further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.

Taking to Instagram, senior trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news which he captioned, "SUSHMITA SEN TO STAR IN A BIOPIC... #SushmitaSen will essay the principal role in a biopic... #DeepakMukut and #MansiBagla collaborate once again for this film... This project also marks #MansiBagla's first collaboration with #SubiSamuel's production house #BungalowNo84."


Sushmita's fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor's comeback on the big screen. She was last seen in director Srijit Mukherji's Bengali film 'Nirbaak' in the year 2015. Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mansi Bagla of Mini Films have collaborated once again on this massive project. The 'Biwi No 1' actor made her grand OTT debut with director Ram Madhvani's thriller web series 'Aarya', which streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and had gathered positive feedback from the netizens.

ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: Adi Irani reveals lesser known facts about 1990 Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dil’

Talking about her acting career, Sushmita has been a part of many big films like 'Main Hoon Naa', 'Aankhen', 'Filhaal', 'Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge', and 'Dulha Mil Gaya' etc. 

She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3' which is currently in the pre-production stage.

PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sushmita sen bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK