Swara Bhasker is pregnant. The actress, who got married to political activist Fahad Ahmad in February 2023, has announced that the couple is expecting their first child. The actress dropped some adorable pictures with her husband to reveal the happy news. She expressed that she is excited about the new phase in her life and is looking forward to the addition to their family.

The actress also hinted in her hashtags that the baby is due in October. "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. The photos show the couple posing together on the terrace as Fahad embraces Swara from behind, cradling her baby bump.

Swara Bhasker, who is known for her work in films like 'Anaarkali of Aarah', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Nil Battey Sannata' and 'Raanjhanaa', tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad, the president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing in Maharashtra in February. Swara took to her social media handle to share pictures from the ceremony.

After sharing a video explaining the events that resulted in them meeting, falling in love and then getting married, Swara shared pictures from her court marriage. Swara and Fahad got married under the Special Marriages Act. Sharing happy pictures from the ceremony, the actress wrote, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege."

Swara and Fahad also had some elaborate ceremonies to celebrate their wedding, from the haldi to the Walima. She shared several posts to update their fans about the wedding festivities.

Swara also posted a curated video that had a montage of important moments in the lives of Swara and Fahad Ahmad. Swara captioned the post as “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” To which, Fahad replied back to Swara’s social media post by stating, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love. @ReallySwara”