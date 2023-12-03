Breaking News
Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city
Mumbai crime news: 4 held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notices to shops over boards
Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri
Mumbai: Auto driver plunges into creek in Borivli
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Swara Bhasker talks about not revealing daughter Raabiyaas face says Im not ready for that at the moment

Swara Bhasker talks about not revealing daughter Raabiyaa's face, says, 'I’m not ready for that at the moment'

Updated on: 03 December,2023 05:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Swara Bhasker has opened up about her decision to not reveal her baby Raabiyaa’s face in public

Swara Bhasker talks about not revealing daughter Raabiyaa's face, says, 'I’m not ready for that at the moment'

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Swara Bhasker talks about not revealing daughter Raabiyaa's face, says, 'I’m not ready for that at the moment'
x
00:00

Swara Bhasker and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, were blessed with a baby girl on September 23. They named her Raabiyaa Rama Ahmad.


Now, the actress has opened up about her decision to not reveal her baby’s face in public. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “Why should I reveal my child’s face or my child in general ...for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I’m not ready for that at the moment.”


Further in the conversation, Swara shed light on the use of social media and negative trolling. The actress shared..., “I think with the advent of paparazzi culture, and the combination of phone cameras and social media, voyeurism has become the norm in our society. Harmless gossip about celebrities is one side of that and trolling and vile online abuse is the other side of that coin. The sponsored negative social media campaigns and targeted trolling and cyber bullying that goes in is something that I don’t want my child to go through. Hence as a new parent, I completely understand not wanting to expose my child to this kinds of negativity and unkindness.”


Swara is not the only actress who has been adamant about keeping her little one away from the glitter and glamour of the industry. Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Rani Mukerji are among a few who have actively made an effort to keep their children away from the camera.

Earlier, Swara and Fahad announced the birth of Raabiyaa through a post. While announcing the birth of their princess, the two wrote, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love!
It’s a whole new world."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Swara and politician Fahad had a court marriage on February 16 this year. They followed it up with a week-long celebration in March in Delhi at the actress' maternal grandmother's residence. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

swara bhaskar Swara Bhasker Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK