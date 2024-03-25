Taapsee’s Thappad (2020) co-actor Pavail Gulati shared a picture from the festivities that also featured Taapsee’s sister Shagun, cousin Evania, actor Abhilash Thapliyal and badminton player Chirag Shetty.

Taapsee Pannu with family; (right) Taapsee Pannu and beau Mathais Boe

Taapsee, Mathais married?

Even as the country was gearing up to celebrate Holi, it appears that Taapsee Pannu and beau Mathias Boe tied the knot in Udaipur on Saturday. It is being said that the Dunki (2023) actor and the Danish badminton player, who also coaches the Indian team, were initially planning an intimate wedding. Close friends of the couple joined their families in the celebrations. Taapsee’s Thappad (2020) co-actor Pavail Gulati shared a picture from the festivities that also featured Taapsee’s sister Shagun, cousin Evania, actor Abhilash Thapliyal and badminton player Chirag Shetty on his social media. Alongside, he wrote, “Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!” Abhilash commented, “IYKYK,” short for ‘If you know, you know.’ Shagun and Chirag reacted with heart emojis. Incidentally, Taapsee’s frequent collaborator, writer Kanika Dhillon also shared some pictures, along with her husband Himanshu Sharma from the lake city, with the hashtag ‘mere yaar ki shaadi’. It is another thing that a few weeks ago, the actor had denied wedding plans.

Ticket to politics

A day after her 37th birthday (March 23), Kangana Ranaut was announced as Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming parliamentary elections. Sharing the news on social media, the Thalaivii actor wrote, “The national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency). I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting the polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks.” Interestingly, Arun Govil, best known for playing Lord Ram in the television series, Ramayan (1987), was named as the party’s pick for Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The veteran actor has been the political party’s member since 2021.

Planning her next moves

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is said to have met her Bajirao Mastani (2015) director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently for a possible collaboration. The two are reportedly teaming up for a period action drama next. While Priyanka has expressed her interest in the subject, they also discussed the production timelines. Bhansali is currently prepping for Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

New don on track

We hear that Farhan Akhtar will begin filming Don 3 with Ranveer Singh next year. The filmmaker had told an international publication that they will start in January 2025. When asked what makes a good Don, he had said, “Self-confidence, flamboyance and the belief and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on.” Confident of his choice of actor, the director added, “He has that in spades. So, he’s gonna do a great job.”

Thrice as nice

Two years after SS Rajamouli’s RRR (2022), Ram Charan returns to cinemas this September with S Shankar’s Game Changer. Even as he began working on his next, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, and directed by Buchi Babu, the actor has finalised yet another film. This time around, Ram is joining hands with Sukumar, who is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule, with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Details of the project are being kept under wraps. Interestingly, the makers have signed composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP to create chartbusters for the movie.

Standby for Rambo

Talk in the trade circles is that Tiger Shroff’s Rambo has hit another hurdle. The action star’s dream project is unlikely to go on floors next month, as initially planned. Rumour has it that producer Siddharth Anand and director Rohit Dhawan have delayed the movie due to budget issues. Apparently, the movie will cost Rs 150 crore to make and the studio partner wants to exercise utmost caution before they roll the actioner. Sources claim that the studio want to review the budget and logistics to best safeguard their investment before it is too late. More so because it has already opted out of backing a couple of mega-budget projects over the last few months.