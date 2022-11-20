Tabassum's granddaughter Karishma remembers her "dadiji" with a special post

In the post, Karishma revealed that Tabassum was fondly called "Poku" by her family members.

A day after veteran actor Tabassum left for her heavenly abode, her granddaughter Karishma Govil penned an emotional note in remembrance of her "dadiji".

In the post, Karishma revealed that Tabassum was fondly called "Poku" by her family members.

"Tabassum mein ghum ko chhupao toh jaane, humaari tarah muskurao toh jaane. Rest in peace, dadiji. Your smile, tenacity and legacy will live forever. We love you Poku," Karishma posted on Instagram.

She also dropped a string of images of Tabassum. One of the images sees Karishma dressed in similar attire as the late actress.

Karishma's sister Khushi also shared a post. "Aaj hase kal rula na dena," read the caption.

Tabassum died on November 18 after suffering heart attack. A prayer meet will be held on November 21 at Santacruz's Arya Samaj, Mumbai.

Tabassum made her film debut as a child actor with Nargis (1947) followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947) and Bari Behen (1949). However, she gained fame for hosting Doordarshan talk show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan".

