Pediatric nurse Lalita D’Silva spilled the beans about working for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for the first time in a tell-all interview

Lalita D'Silva with Jeh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Taimur and Jeh’s nanny Lalita D’Silva reacts to claims of her Rs 2.5 lakh salary x 00:00

Pediatric nurse Lalita D’Silva, who made headlines as the nanny of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s kids Taimur and Jeh, spilled the beans about her job for the first time in a tell-all interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lalita, in conversation with Hindi Rush, was asked about the most viral claims made on social media about her job, with her salary being a whopping amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.

She said, "Rs 2.5 lakh? I wish. Aapke mooh mein ghee shakkar (May your words come true). These are all rumours.”

Lalita, who gained a lot of attention recently, has given a peek into Bollywood's much-loved couple's house and shared the family values they have imbibed in their children. D'Silva shared that there is no separate food for the staff at Bebo and Saif's house; they all eat the same food, and multiple times they have all eaten together.

She said, "They are such simple people. The morning routine is such that the staff, and Kareena and Saif, we all eat the same food. There’s no such thing as there will be separate food for the staff. It's the same food and the same quality. So many times we have all eaten together."

Although Lalita rose to fame courtesy of paparazzi pictures and videos, not many are aware that she also took care of Anant Ambani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalita Dsilva (@lalitadsilva2965)

Lalita also attended Anant and Radhika’s wedding and shared photos from the ceremony. In a note expressing gratitude to the Ambani family, she took to Instagram and wrote, "I'm deeply grateful for the joy and love that Anant baba and the Ambani family have brought into my life. I cherish the fond memories and warm moments we’ve shared, and I’m thankful for their unwavering love and respect. Even after all these years, their kindness and generosity continue to inspire me.

“I’m blessed to have Nita bhabi and Mukesh sir in my life, who still embrace me as a part of their family. I pray that Anant and Radhika are blessed with abundant love, happiness, and good health. The Ambani family’s love and support mean the world to me, and I’m honored to be a part of their lives,” she added.