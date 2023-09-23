Tanuja birthday 2023: Kajol shares cute video, wishes mom on her special day

On Saturday, the legendary actress Tanuja celebrated her eightieth birthday, and her daughter, actress Kajol, sent her a heartfelt birthday greeting

In Pic: Kajol and Tanuja

On Saturday, the legendary actress Tanuja celebrated her eightieth birthday, and her daughter, actress Kajol, sent her a heartfelt birthday greeting. Kajol took to her Instagram and shared a lovely video, saying, “Happy eightieth birthday, mom. I can never thank you enough for everything you’ve taught me by example and still continue to do so today. I love you to bits and pieces. (Kisses).”

Sharing the video, the actress captioned it, “Eight decades of love, wisdom, and laughter! Happy Birthday to my incredible Mom! 🎂❤️.”

Kajol's Instagram post also included previously unseen footage of Tanuja from earlier interviews. In one of them, she discusses being 'bred in the film industry,' saying, “I was born and bred and brought up in this film industry, for me this is family.”

Tanuja Samarth is the daughter of the iconic Bollywood actor Shobna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth. Nutan was her elder sister, and she was married to director Shomu Mukherjee.

Tanuja talks about how she and her daughters, Kajol and Tanisha, were taught to always be themselves and stay loyal to their work in another interview that appears in Kajol's birthday wish for her mother. She states, “All of us, from my mother, my elder sister, myself and my daughter, we’ve all been… like, I’d say, trained to be ourselves, we were trained to be truthful to ourselves, be true to whatever it is that we are doing. Every human being is a star in his or her own right, in whatever they do in their lives.”

“I think everything that you do needs to excite you, if it doesn’t then there is no point in doing it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes and they’re all in the past and I have learnt from those mistakes. I am not likely to repeat them. If I got a chance to live my life again I’d live exactly the way I did,” she adds.

Tanuja is most recognized for her work in Bengali and Hindi cinema. 'Memdidi' (1961), 'Deya Neya' (1963), 'Chand Aur Suraj' (1965), 'Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi' (1966), 'Jewel Thief' (1967), and others are among her notable works.

Tanuja was most recently featured in the Prime Video series 'Modern Love Mumbai.