'Tarla Dalal' teaser: Huma Qureshi embodies the spirit of the culinary queen in highly anticipated biopic

Huma Qureshi as Tarla Dalal

Step into the extraordinary life of the culinary queen, Tarla Dalal, as Huma Qureshi embodies her spirit in the highly anticipated biopic, ‘Tarla.’ The recently released teaser showcases the remarkable story of this renowned chef and food writer, celebrating her passion for gastronomy and her unyielding love for food. Huma Qureshi flawlessly captures the essence of Tarla, portraying her at different stages of her life with authenticity.

The teaser paints a vivid picture of Tarla's journey, unveiling her ambitious nature and her relentless pursuit of purpose. It follows her evolution from an ordinary individual yearning to make her mark to a skilled and accomplished cook. With unwavering determination, she transforms her amateur skills into professional expertise, opening her own cooking classes and captivating audiences through her captivating television shows.

Beyond the realm of food, the teaser provides glimpses into Tarla's personal life, showcasing her deep connections with her husband and family. It encapsulates the essence of her vibrant existence, portraying her as a woman who embraced every aspect of life with passion and joy.

Directed by the talented Piyush Gupta and backed by the creative vision of Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Tarla’ promises to be an uplifting and heartwarming tale of triumph. The movie is all set to release on Zee5.

Reflecting on her role, the leading lady shared, "Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. I clearly remember how my mom used to try her recipes when we were kids."

With such a personal connection to the role, Huma's performance is bound to be a tour de force, capturing the hearts of audiences and leaving a lasting impact.

