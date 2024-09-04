Breaking News
Teacher's Day 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's Chakde! India to Rani Mukerji in Hichki, some iconic on-screen mentors

Updated on: 04 September,2024 12:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

From Hrithik Roshan's inspiring story in Super 30 to Shah Rukh Khan’s brilliance as a hockey coach in Chakde! India, check out these on-screen mentors who have inspired many

In Pic: Rani Mukerji & Shah Rukh Khan

As the entire country celebrates Teacher's Day on September 5, we are here to share some of the amazing teachers Bollywood has given to its audience. From Hrithik Roshan's inspiring story in Super 30, Aamir Khan's impeccable support in Taare Zameen Par, to Shah Rukh Khan’s brilliance as a hockey coach in Chakde! India, check out these on-screen mentors who have inspired many. And, Happy Teacher's Day!


Shah Rukh Khan in Chakde! India



Chakde! India is one of the most loved and inspirational films. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan plays hockey coach Kabir Khan, who trains the Indian women's hockey team, which has been plagued by internal conflicts, regional biases, and a lack of support. He transforms the underdog team into a united and competitive force that ultimately challenges stereotypes and overcomes obstacles to compete at an international level.


Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

Based on the life of genius mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar, Super 30 features Hrithik Roshan as Kumar, who teaches 30 students to crack the IIT-JEE mains. Hrithik Roshan received appreciation from all over for capturing Kumar's gestures with utmost perfection. Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for imbibing his soul into his character. Super 30 is a story of the triumph of the spirit. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik and was released on July 12, 2019.

Rani Mukerji in Hichki

The heart-warming and inspiring film Hichki had a progressive message of overcoming stereotypes. It featured Rani Mukerji as a determined school teacher who changes the lives of students from economically backward backgrounds while dealing with her own nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome. Rani Mukerji's comeback film after motherhood was certainly a hit.

Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par

As Ram Shankar Nikumbh, Aamir Khan's portrayal of a charming, supportive teacher who brings out the best in a dyslexic child remains unmatched. Aamir Khan’s performance in Taare Zameen Par is still considered one of his best.

Boman Irani in 3 Idiots

As the eccentric college dean Viru Sahastrabudhhe, who is a stickler for discipline, Boman Irani was a laugh riot. Earlier in his career, he portrayed the equally memorable role of J. Asthana, a medical college dean, in Munnabhai M.B.B.S.

