Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kangana Ranaut drops throwback glimpse from her school days

Kangana Ranaut drops 'throwback' glimpse from her 'school days'

Updated on: 06 September,2022 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the picture, 'mini' Kangana could be seen sporting a traditional look at her school function, posing with her schoolmates and teachers

Kangana Ranaut drops 'throwback' glimpse from her 'school days'

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/Bipin Kokate


On the occasion of Teacher's day, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut dropped a 'throwback' glimpse from her 'school days' on her social media handle, treating her fans with a delightful insight from her childhood.


In the picture, 'mini' Kangana could be seen sporting a traditional look at her school function, posing with her schoolmates and teachers. Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned in giving her best to her second directorial 'Emergency'. Now, the Queen actor is directing her acting guru Arvind Gaur in the upcoming movie. Kangana has been working non-stop on the film. In fact, she worked despite suffering from dengue a few weeks ago. 'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Also Read: Teachers punished me for getting laughing fits for no reason, says Adah Sharma


Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana said, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of the film. Kangana will also be seen in Sarvesh Mewara's directorial 'Tejas', the film will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force Pilot. The official film date is still awaited.

