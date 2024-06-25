Telugu actor Nagarjuna issued an apology after a video showing his bodyguard pushing a differently-abled fan did the rounds on social media

Telugu actor Nagarjuna issued an apology after a video showing his bodyguard pushing a differently-abled fan did the rounds on social media. “This just came to my notice. This should not have happened. I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions [so] that this doesn’t happen in the future,” Nagarjuna wrote as he shared the video on his account. In the video, the fan, possibly a cafe staff, is seen attempting to come close to Nagarjuna, but his bodyguard pushes him away. While he stumbles, the bodyguard is seen helping him up. The actor could be seen walking out of an airport, accompanied by his security detail and his Kubera co-star Dhanush.

Karma is the hubby?

Sonam Kapoor is a Swiftie too! The actor’s husband Anand Ahuja pampered her with concert tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for her birthday. Kapoor’s brother-in-law Karan Boolani shared the news online. “Thank you, Anand, for negotiating with all the shady brokers to hook up the most amazing seats for Sonam’s birthday. Thank you, to my wife, Rhea, who gave me a crash course in #swiftygiri so I could be prepared for the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift,” he wrote.

Big B, now on your phone

His Sunday meet-and-greet sessions seem to be inadequate to contain all the love that comes his way! It’s no wonder, then, that Amitabh Bachchan has decided to create a mobile platform that will enable his fans from various locations to connect with him. The cine icon took to his blog to share the details. “Sunday specials were on and consumed with glee. An effort [is being made] to construct a platform, a mobile platform, so that fans and well-wishers from across locations can get an opportunity to see [me],” he wrote. The thespian, who meets his fans outside the gates of his Mumbai home every Sunday, shared that his initial attempt at creating the app didn’t work. “More effort is to be put in by the manufacturing department.”

Back, but a lot lighter

Sara Ali Khan has traced a long journey since she last called New York her home. The actor, who was in the Big Apple, took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from her vacay. Flaunting her svelte figure in athleisure, she wrote, “Surreal to be back in the city that housed 96 kilos of me.” Khan, who is appreciated for her wit, has often made light of the fact that she was once overweight.

Puja before performance

Punjabi singing sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar over the weekend before heading to Dallas, Texas, where he performed yesterday. He participated in community service as he took part in the procession, drank water from the holy Sarovar, and accepted prasad from the volunteers at the Gurudwara. Clad in an all-white ethnic ensemble and sporting a saffron turban, Dosanjh offered prayers. “Dhan Dhan Ramdas Gur (sic),” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the update with his fans.

In Bapu’s locality

Over the weekend, Aamir Khan paid a visit to Sevagram in Maharashtra, and spoke of being influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, who resided in the area from 1936 until his death in 1948, and where his ashram is located. “I have been a follower of Bapuji, and his thoughts have had a great influence on me. I am happy that I have come to a place where he has spent time. Seeing the things that he used [while he stayed here] feels great. It’s a wonderful place,” said the actor.

Taking a stand

Honey Singh, who indulged in conversation with the paparazzi during Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding, was seen asking a photographer why he was wearing a “Balenciaga outfit”? “Never wear a Balenciaga outfit. Google the reason behind it. There is a very bad controversy around it. I have burned all my Balenciaga clothes. They are bad people,” Singh reprimanded him, making a case against the brand whose ad campaigns were previously the subject of controversy for promoting sexual aggression towards kids. The brand has usually found favour among rap and Punjabi artistes from India.