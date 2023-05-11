'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma reveals the 'secret' of how she 'accepts bouquets and faces bans'; watch

'The Kerala Story' has proven to be a success at the box office but has faced a ban in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Lead actress Adah Sharma revealed how she has been accepting the appreciation and facing the ban

Actor Adah Sharma has been making headlines for her role in the film 'The Kerala Story'. The film has been in the news after it was accused of exaggerating facts and has also been termed as a 'propaganda' film. However, the film has turned out to be a winner at the box office. The film directed by Sudipto Sen was released in theatres on May 5.

While Adah Sharma-starrer 'The Kerala Story' has been receiving appreciation, the film has been banned in the state of West Bengal. The theatre owner association in Tamil Nadu also restricted the screening of the film in the state. Amid the controversy, Adah took to her Instagram handle on Thursday morning to share how she handles the praise and the ban. She shared a video of her sitting in a Shiv mandir dressed in a yellow and white India attire. She si seen chanting the Shiv Tandav strotam in the video sitting in front of a shivling.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "The secret of my energy. The energy that allows me to accept bouquets and face bans. Thank you all of you for making me yours."

'The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal banned the film 'The Kerala Story' citing "maintenance of peace" and to avoid incidents of "hatred and violence" in the state on May 8.Reacting to the ban, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of the film, said they will pursue legal options against the decision.

"If state government won't listen to us, we will explore legal avenues. However, whatever course we take will be based on legal advice," Shah told ANI.

'The Kerala Story' narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage. A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the contentious figure in the trailer was later withdrawn. Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala. The makers also agreed in Kerala High Court to remove the mention of 32000 women from all their social media handles.

