The illustrious legacy of one of India's most iconic film families comes to life in the upcoming docu-series The Roshans, a mesmerizing portrayal of a family that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Directed and co-produced by Shashi Ranjan and produced by Rakesh Roshan, the series is set to premiere on January 17. This intimate journey through the remarkable lives of the Roshan family reveals tales of triumph, tragedy, and unyielding spirit.

From Jagrath to the Roshans

From Roshan Lal Nagrath, who created timeless classics to his sons (Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan), who emerged from the shadows of their father’s legacy to carve out their niche, and his grandson (Hrithik Roshan) who continues to capture hearts across the globe, this story celebrates a legacy marked by resilience.

Recounting stories of the Roshans’ lives through anecdotes are some of Bollywood's biggest names: Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls the timeless melodies that became the soul of Indian cinema, while Shah Rukh Khan shares how Rakesh Roshan’s visionary storytelling inspired him during the making of Karan Arjun, among other personal tributes. The trailer also gives a glimpse into the behind the scene footages that will surley get film fanatics excited.

The Roshans also delves into the story of Hrithik Roshan, whose meteoric rise from a hesitant dreamer to becoming India’s overnight superstar will leave viewers inspired. From conquering his fears in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to redefining Indian cinema with Koi Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Krrish, Super 30, War and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik’s journey embodies the perseverance and passion that define the Roshan family. He is also considered to be the last of the superstars of Bollywood. The documentary's release coincides with Hrithik's 25 year celebration in the industry.

The Roshans is more than a story; it’s a celebration of how the family — through the highs of each musical note and box office hit, and the lows of tough times — stayed together, continuing to light up the screen and our hearts.

Rediscover the magic of cinema and the strength of dreams with The Roshans. Enjoy this “Dil Ka Rishta” (heartfelt bond) with the family on January 17, only on Netflix.