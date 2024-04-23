Nora said in an interview, "Their intention behind zooming in is maybe wrong but that’s a separate conversation. I can’t grab each person and teach them a lesson."

Nora Fatehi Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘They’ve never seen a butt’: Nora Fatehi on paparazzi zooming in on body parts x 00:00

Bollywood beauty Nora Fatehi, who has come a long way in the industry with her iconic dance numbers and now foraying into the acting arena, recently spoke about the paparazzi zooming in on an actor’s body parts. She remains unfazed by the act and says she is proud of her assets.

In an interview with News18, Nora addressed the paparazzi’s behaviour while chasing a female celebrity and said, “I guess they’ve never seen a butt like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn’t just do it to me but to other female actors also. Maybe they don’t zoom into their butt because it’s not exciting but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

“Their intention (photographers) behind zooming in is maybe wrong but that’s a separate conversation. I can’t grab each person and teach them a lesson. But I still move around the way I move and I’m very confident in my body,” the actor who was last seen in ‘Madgaon Express’ said.

Nora also grabbed headlines for going under the knife and enhancing her features given the difference in her appearance since she was seen in shows like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and ‘Bigg Boss’ versus now. Asserting that she is comfortable in her skin, Nora adds, “These are unfortunately the things that trend on social media. They’re just playing the social media algorithm game. I’m blessed with a [good] body and I’m proud of it and my assets. I’m not ashamed of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi started her career in Bollywood with the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' in 2014. She is known for her dance performances in movies like 'Baahubali: The Beginning', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Dilbar Dilbar', and 'O Saki Saki'.

She appeared opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Street Dancer 3D'. She was also recognized for her role in 'Batla House' with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 66th Filmfare Awards.

Nora was last seen in 'Madgaon Express' directed by Kunal Kemmu. It also featured Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Divyenndu. Nora will be sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in 'Be Happy'. She also has the Telugu film 'Matka' in her kitty.

(With inputs from ANI)