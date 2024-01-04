Throwback Thursday: Feroz Khan cut Zeenat Aman's pay for being an hour late on 'Qurbani' set

Throwback Thursday: Zeenat Aman shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of the film Qurbani that featured her alongside Feroz Khan. She shared how the actor-director influenced her set etiquette

Zeenat Aman and Feroz Khan in a still from Qurbani. Pic/Zeenat's Instagram

Throwback Thursday: Actor Zeenat Aman was one of the biggest female stars in the 70s and 80s Bollywood. The actress who joined Instagram last year has been flooding her gram with rich anecdotes from the past giving an insight into the people she has worked with and the films she has done. When not talking about films, she shares life experiences that may prove beneficial for the current generation.

On Thursday, Zeenat Aman took to her social media handle to pen a note remembering director-actor Feroz Khan and recalled his work ethic. She began the post with Oxford's word of the year- Rizz and equated it with the quality in Feroz. "I read somewhere that Oxford’s word for the year 2023 is “rizz” - short for ‘charisma’. Well, if I’ve ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan," she wrote sharing a still from Qurbani featuring her and Feroz on a motorcycle.

Recalling their first interaction, Zeenat wrote, "Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!"

"Many months later, he called again. This time he started his pitch by saying - “it’s the lead role so don’t reject it”. And that’s how I joined the cast of Qurbani," she added and further narrated an incident that made her admire Khan's work ethic.

"I often discuss set etiquette in my captions, so I’d be amiss to neglect Feroz’s influence on me in this regard. I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion my youth got the better of me. Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his monitor, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. “Begum, you’re late and you’re going to pay for the delay.” No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay!," she shared adding, "Feroz was suave, charming and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of my favourite projects to date.

"Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this anecdote and I hope 2024 is off to a roaring start for you," wrote Zeenat concluding her post.

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman is all set to be seen on the big screen once again. She is currently shooting for her comeback project produced by Manish Malhotrra. She will be seen in the film titled 'Bun Tikki' alongside Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.