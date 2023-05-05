A source has confirmed that the upcoming film 'Tiger 3' will have a Salman-Shah Rukh Khan sequence and will feature a set worth a whopping Rs 35 crore

Still from the movie 'Pathaan'

Listen to this article 'Tiger 3' goes all out with a Rs 35 crore set constructed for Salman-SRK sequence? x 00:00

Expect everything grand from the special sequence of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger 3'. As per a source, a set worth a whopping Rs 35 crore has been constructed for the shoot. "When you have SRK & Salman in one film, you got to do justice to their superstardom to create an experience like never before. 'Pathaan' did that brilliantly and now 'Tiger 3' will try and do the same. The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline pumping action sequence in 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs. 35 crore to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible," the source said. The duo is expected to shoot for 'Tiger 3' on May 8.

Earlier, the source revealed that the Khans will be shooting together for a week at least."The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in 'Pathaan' and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!" the source added. 'Tiger 3', the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller 'Pathaan' to release in Bangladesh on this date

The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film. Salman and SRK recently shared screen space in 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records.

Meanwhile, if you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan living in Bangladesh and wanting to see his movie on big screen, then there's good news for you. After breaking all box office records in India, 'Pathaan' is now all set to release in the neighbouring country. As per Variety, In February this year, a consortium of 19 Bangladesh film associations decided to allow Hindi-language films to release in the country and suggested that 10 films release a year. 'Pathaan' is one of them. It will hit the theatres in Bangladesh on May 12, 2023.

(With inputs from ANI)