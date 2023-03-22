Tiger 3: Huge set to be built in 45 days for the Salman-SRK combat sequence!

Massive set to be constructed for 45 days to shoot Salman-SRK action scene in Tiger 3!

Salman-SRK in Pathaan

While there are no official confirmations from Yash Raj Films about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together in Tiger 3, multiple senior trade sources have constantly said that the two biggest superstars of India will share screen space again in the adrenaline pumping action entertainer!

Tiger 3 is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. We now hear that the makers are constructing a huge set for the Salman-SRK scene in Tiger 3 and that it will take 45 days to build this.

‘Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have planned this to be the biggest surprise element of the film. YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set that will take about 45 days to build to shoot this scene in which Salman and SRK are set to do mind-boggling action!’ informs a trade source.

Also Read: 'Jee Rahe The Hum' song out: Salman Khan takes a hilarious dig at his own song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', says, 'love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure'!

‘When Salman appeared in Pathaan to help SRK, all hell broke loose in theatres and people went into frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beat people to pulp! Now, it’s encore time in Tiger 3 and expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow people’s minds.’

It was an SRK's return to the big screen, in a lead role in 'Pathaan', in four years—having delivered a bunch of duds before that. You can tell how hard he’s worked for this comeback

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain! It is set to release this Diwali.