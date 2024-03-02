Today, Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday, and the actor has received the cutest surprise from his paparazzi friends

Tiger Shroff celebrates birthday with Paparazzi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Tiger Shroff celebrates birthday with paps as he jets off for Jamnagar x 00:00

Tiger Shroff, one of the much-loved actors in the film industry, consistently wows his fans with his kindness and humble nature. Today, Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday, and the actor has received the cutest surprise from his paparazzi friends.

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the airport today as he was all set to jet off for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. As the actor reached the airport, he got a sweet birthday surprise as his paparazzi friends got him a lovely cake. The actor, who was jetting off for Jamnagar, stopped at the airport and cut the cake as everyone around sang "Happy Birthday" for him. The smile on his face explained how happy he was with the cute gesture.

Tiger Shroff gives insight into his personal life

The actor, looking forward to the release of his upcoming film ‘Bade Miya Chote Miyan,’ will grace the couch of Neha Dhupia’s much-loved chat show ‘No Filter with Neha’. Mid-Day.com got an exclusive insight into what Tiger Shroff is like when the cameras aren't rolling. On the 6th season of No Filter Neha on video, giving audiences a peek into his personal life, Tiger said, “I am not hiding anything, Neha. I am one of the boring guys on earth and I don’t really have an alter ego.”

About Tiger Shroff’s next film

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN' in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. As predicted by Trade Pandits, this Pooja Entertainment production is set to break all big screen records on Eid in April 2024.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

The couple got engaged in a traditional Gujarati ceremony known as Gol Dhana in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off with 'anna seva.' At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Food will be served to about 51,000 residents, continuing for the next few days to seek the blessings of the native community.

March 2, 2024, marks Day 2 of the festivities with 'A Walk on the Wildside,' set outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar. The 'jungle fever' dress code will be embraced before transitioning to 'Mela Rouge,' a fusion of South Asian activities, where guests are encouraged to showcase their favourite South Asian attire.