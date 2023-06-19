Breaking News
Thane: Court acquits man accused of rape, murder of minor girl
Maha: Teenage girl cooks up own kidnapping story, runs away with boyfriend
Maharashtra: No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb, says Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra: Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Palghar
Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies at separate events
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tiku Weds Sheru Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls young generation nalli while defending kiss with Avneet Kaur

Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls young generation 'nalli' while defending kiss with Avneet Kaur

Updated on: 19 June,2023 01:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin Siddiqui defends kiss with Avneet Kaur. The two actors have an age gap of over 25 years

Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls young generation 'nalli' while defending kiss with Avneet Kaur

L-Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur; R- Still from the trailer of 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Listen to this article
Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls young generation 'nalli' while defending kiss with Avneet Kaur
x
00:00

Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin Siddiqui upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' backed by Kangana Ranaut will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The film marks the cinema debut of popular television and social media face Avneet Kaur. Now, a scene in the trailer of the film has raised eyebrows. In the said scene, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is over 25 years older than Avneet Kaur, is seen kissing her. The scene has garnered a lot of criticism.


There were talks of the 'odd' pairing of Nawazuddin and Avneet even when the film was announced. The discussions have resurfaced again with the release of the trailer and a kissing scene between the lead pairs. Nawazuddin has now responded to the criticism and defended the scene. "Why will there be a problem?" he asks while talking to IndiaToday.in. 


“Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don't know romance," he further said justifying the kissing scene.


“Everything today happens on whatsapp, be it love, breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?" he added.

In 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Nawazuddin Siddiqui essays the role of a junior artist while Avneet plays a young, ambitious women who desires to become an actor. Circumstances unite them to fulfil their respective dreams and eventually they find love in each other. 

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of the film, producer Kangana Ranaut revealed that the initial cast of the film were her and late Irrfan Khan and was titled 'Divine Lovers'. Kangana said, "It started with Kabir Sir, Irrfan Sahab and me. We've all gone through that grind of struggling days. Today, we have everything - maybe stardom, fans and the world is very kind to us - but we have seen that side of Mumbai or Bollywood, that underbelly of Bollywood, as we call it. Shady audition offices, or those offers, things that you come to do and you end up doing. You just kind of drift into different things. But still, that Bollywood dream continues, and yet it manages to be nurtured. It's a heartfelt ode, a kind of love letter to those who come to the city but somewhere they lose their dreams, yet they end up finding something much more meaningful. It's just that thought."

nawazuddin siddiqui Kangana Ranaut Amazon Prime Video Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK