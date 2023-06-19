Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin Siddiqui defends kiss with Avneet Kaur. The two actors have an age gap of over 25 years

L-Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur; R- Still from the trailer of 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Listen to this article Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls young generation 'nalli' while defending kiss with Avneet Kaur x 00:00

Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin Siddiqui upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' backed by Kangana Ranaut will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The film marks the cinema debut of popular television and social media face Avneet Kaur. Now, a scene in the trailer of the film has raised eyebrows. In the said scene, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is over 25 years older than Avneet Kaur, is seen kissing her. The scene has garnered a lot of criticism.

There were talks of the 'odd' pairing of Nawazuddin and Avneet even when the film was announced. The discussions have resurfaced again with the release of the trailer and a kissing scene between the lead pairs. Nawazuddin has now responded to the criticism and defended the scene. "Why will there be a problem?" he asks while talking to IndiaToday.in.

“Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don't know romance," he further said justifying the kissing scene.

“Everything today happens on whatsapp, be it love, breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?" he added.

In 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Nawazuddin Siddiqui essays the role of a junior artist while Avneet plays a young, ambitious women who desires to become an actor. Circumstances unite them to fulfil their respective dreams and eventually they find love in each other.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of the film, producer Kangana Ranaut revealed that the initial cast of the film were her and late Irrfan Khan and was titled 'Divine Lovers'. Kangana said, "It started with Kabir Sir, Irrfan Sahab and me. We've all gone through that grind of struggling days. Today, we have everything - maybe stardom, fans and the world is very kind to us - but we have seen that side of Mumbai or Bollywood, that underbelly of Bollywood, as we call it. Shady audition offices, or those offers, things that you come to do and you end up doing. You just kind of drift into different things. But still, that Bollywood dream continues, and yet it manages to be nurtured. It's a heartfelt ode, a kind of love letter to those who come to the city but somewhere they lose their dreams, yet they end up finding something much more meaningful. It's just that thought."